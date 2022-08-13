SCI-TECHWORLD

S.Korea’s largest internet giant raided over market abuse

NewsWire
0
0

Prosecutors raided the office of Naver Corp, South Korea’s largest internet portal giant, over its alleged abuse of its market dominant position in dealing with a real estate market information partner in the past.

The raid at the company’s headquarters in Seongnam, south of Seoul, was carried out over allegations that Naver blocked the unspecified market information provider from selling data to Kakao Corp., Naver’s main rival, between May 2015 and September 2017.

The case was launched following a criminal complaint filed by the Fair Trade Commission (FTC), the country’s antitrust regulator, in November of last year at the request of the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, reports Yonhap news agency.

The FTC in December 2020 issued a 1 billion-won ($767,000) fine to Naver after concluding that the internet portal giant had signed the deal with the market data company under the condition that it does not provide Kakao with market data.

The SME ministry asked the FTC to pursue a criminal investigation after assessing that Naver caused damage to the company by blocking its potential dealings with Kakao.

20220813-210605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Israeli university launches research institute for AI medicine

    vivo launches Y21e with Snapdragon 680 chip now in India

    ‘Lakes’ under Mars south pole may not be real

    Indian EV makers to soon follow BIS standards for batteries amid...