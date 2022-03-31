WORLD

S.Korea’s launches DMZ-themed Metaverse platform

NewsWire
0
0

South Korea’s Unification Ministry said on Thursday it has launched a Metaverse service designed to help people experience the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), bisecting the Korean Peninsula, in online space.

The Metaverse platform, a first of its kind by the country’s government, enables users to make a virtual tour of the DMZ with avatars and offers various materials on its history and ecology, Yonhap News Agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

“The DMZ is not easy to access for ordinary citizens due to (entrance) procedures and travel time restrictions,” a Ministry official said.

Preparation for the service got under way last year in a bid to enhance the public’s understanding of the DMZ and offer a peaceful experience in a virtual space, the official added.

The DMZ, which is about 250 km long and 4 km wide, serves as the land border between the two Koreas.

20220331-105403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Armed rebels surrender in Syria’s Daraa amid new deal

    Blinken says unclear if Iran ready to return to compliance with...

    Russia sees US reply to its security concerns as unsatisfactory

    Austrian Chancellor tests Covid positive