S. Korea’s new Covid-19 cases below 400,000

South Korea’s new Covid-19 cases fell below 400,000 on Saturday, but concerns linger over the highly transmissible Omicron variant amid the government’s move to shift away from rigorous social distancing.

The country reported 381,454 new Covid-19 infections, including 63 from overseas, raising the total caseload to 9,038,938, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The latest tally is a sharp drop from the all-time high of 621,328 on Thursday, though the sudden spike in cases reflected some 70,000 cases omitted from the previous day’s tally.

The death toll from COVID-19 came to 12,101, up 319 from Friday. The fatality rate was 0.13 per cent.

The number of critically ill patients stood at 1,049, the same as the previous day.

