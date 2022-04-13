South Korea’s new Covid-19 cases fell below 200,000 on Wednesday, continuing the downward trend after last month’s peak, with the government set to further ease virus curbs to regain normalcy.

The country added 195,419 more Covid-19 infections, including 37 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 15,830,644, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The latest tally is a drop from Tuesday’s 210,755, marking a steady decline in the virus curve from the March 17 peak of more than 620,000 when the Omicron wave had gripped the country.

The death toll from Covid-19 came to 20,034, up 184 from the previous day. The fatality rate stood at 0.13 per cent.

The number of critically ill patients rose by nine to 1,014.

The government will announce adjustments in social distancing later this week in a step toward bringing everyday life back and normalising the medical system to pre-pandemic days, Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said.

“The government will adjust the quarantine measures step by step so as to help revive the economy and the everyday life of the people,” he said at a virus response meeting.

The government will also start the second booster shot programme for elderly people aged 60 and over in efforts to reduce critical cases mostly found in the age group, which is more prone to virus infection.

The second booster shots, or fourth Covid-19 vaccines, have only been administered to high risk groups, like elderly people staying at senior care hospitals or those with weak immune systems.

As of midnight Tuesday, 44.51 million, or 86.8 per cent out of the population, had fully been vaccinated with two shots, and 32.94 million had received booster shots, representing 64.2 per cent, the KDCA said.

