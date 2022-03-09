WORLD

S.Korea’s new Covid cases exceed 300,000 for 1st time amid Omicron wave

By NewsWire
0
0

South Korea’s daily Covid-19 cases surpassed 300,000 for the first time Wednesday while voters went to the polls to pick a new president amid the fast spread of the omicron wave.

The country reported a record high of 342,446 new Covid-19 infections, including 342,388 local cases, raising the total caseload to 5,212,118, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The tally jumped from the 202,721 reported Tuesday.

Daily infections exceeded the 300,000 mark just a week after topping 200,000. The previous record high was the 266,847 reported Friday. The accumulated virus cases also surpassed 5 million.

20220309-073403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

WMC SITE NETWORK PARTNERS

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.