HEALTHWORLD

S.Korea’s new Covid cases fall below 30,000

NewsWire
0
0

South Korea’s new Covid-19 cases fell below 30,000 on Monday due to fewer tests during the Christmas weekend.

The country confirmed 25,545 new coronavirus infections, including 67 from overseas, bringing the total to 28,684,600, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The tally on Monday, which tends to be lower due to fewer tests over the weekend, is down by around 1,000 from a week ago. It is also slightly lower than the 25,657 reported two weeks ago.

The KDCA reported 42 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 31,832. The number of critically ill patients stood at 583, down nine from the previous day.

Last week, health authorities announced plans to remove the indoor mask mandate in phases and a set of criteria that need to be satisfied to implement the mask-free policy, including a stable number of new infections and a downtrend in critically ill cases and deaths.

While the health authorities predicted the new policy could be implemented around late January, it still recommended mask wearing indoors as a precautionary measure.

20221226-074601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Japan approves domestic use of AstraZeneca jab

    DBT, Gates Foundation renew pact to accelerate innovation for global health...

    Russia adds 30,209 Covid-19 cases

    Army boot camp in S.Korean border town reports 22 new Covid...