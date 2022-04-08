HEALTHWORLD

S.Korea’s new Covid cases stay in 200,000s for 4th day

South Korea’s new coronavirus cases remained in the 200,000s for the fourth consecutive day on Friday in a downward trend that could cause health officials to lower the infectious disease level of Covid-19 amid eased social distancing rules.

The country reported 205,333 new Covid-19 infections, including 31 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 14,983,694, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The public health agency reported 373 new Covid-19 deaths on Friday, up from 348 on Thursday and 371 on Wednesday, raising the death toll to 18,754.

The number of critically ill patients stood at 1,093, down 23 from the previous day.

