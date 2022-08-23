WORLD

S.Korea’s population falls for 2nd year in a row

NewsWire
0
0

South Korea’s population declined for the second consecutive year in 2021, while the number of single-person households continued to increase, government data revealed on Tuesday.

As of the end of 2021, the nation’s registered population stood at 51,638,809, down 0.37 per cent from 51,829,023 tallied at the end of 2020, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Interior and Safety.

The latest census number marks the second consecutive drop after a 0.04 per cent on-year fall in 2020, as a record low number of births were surpassed by deaths to cause a natural decrease, reports dpa news agency.

The Ministry also attributed last year’s drop to the government cancelling the resident registration numbers of some 143,000 people whose whereabouts have not been identified for a long time.

Of South Korea’s 17 cities and provinces, only three reported an increase in population last year — Incheon, Sejong and Jeju Island, the data showed.

The data also showed a 1.6 per cent on-year increase in the number of households to 23,472,895 last year.

That is largely attributed to the rise in the number of single-person households, which accounted for more than 40 per cent of the total for the first time, the data showed.

The data showed there were over 9.46 million households with one person last year, accounting for some 40.3 per cent, followed by households with two people with 23.9 per cent.

Households with four or more people accounted for 18.7 per cent.

20220823-093004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Russia trying to regroup, resupply, reinforce in Ukraine: NATO

    Overnight airstrike on Houthi convoy kills 16 in Yemen’s Taiz

    Tunisia releases draft of new constitution to public

    NZC announces landmark agreement of equal pay for men and women...