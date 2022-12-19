WORLD

S.Korea’s sea level rises nearly 10 cm over 33 yrs

South Korea’s sea level rose nearly 10 cm over the past 33 years as a result of climate change, government data revealed on Monday.

The country’s average coastal surface height grew 9.9 cm between 1989 and 2021, with the yearly average coming to 3.01 mm, Yonhap News Agency quoted the Korea Hydrographic and Oceanographic Agency as saying.

The East Sea saw the largest increase of 3.53 mm per year on average, followed by the Yellow Sea with 3.08 mm and the southern sea 2.55 mm per year, the data showed.

The analysis was based on data collected from 21 observation posts in the country’s coastal areas.

According to the data from the oldest post in the southwestern city of Mokpo, the sea level rose 15.4 cm over the past 62 years, or 2.49 mm per year, the agency said.

