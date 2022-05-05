WORLD

S.Korea’s spy agency joins NATO cyber defence group

South Korea’s state intelligence agency on Thursday said it has joined a cyber defence group under the NATO as the first Asian member.

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) was formally admitted into the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Center of Excellence (CCDCOE) based in Tallinn, Estonia, the same day and will represent South Korea in the centre’s training and research activities, reports Yonhap News Agency.

“We plan to strengthen our cyber response capabilities to a world-class level by increasing the number of our staff sent to the centre and expanding the scope of joint training,” the NIS said.

The centre was established in 2008 in response to a Russian cyberattack that crippled Estonia’s state networks.

South Korea’s admittance increased the number of members to 32, including the 27 NATO states.

