S.Korea’s whiskey imports soar about 80% in Q1

South Korea’s whiskey imports shot up nearly 80 per cent in the first quarter of this year on the liquor’s surging popularity among young Koreans amid the coronavirus pandemic, data showed on Monday.

The volume of imported whiskey came to 8,443 tonnes in the January-March period, up 78.2 per cent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

It marks the highest first-quarter tally since 2000, when data tracking began, reports Yonhap News Agency.

It is also the largest quarterly figure after 8,625 tonnes posted three months earlier.

The value of South Korea’s whiskey imports stood at $64.77 million in the first quarter, up 24 per cent from a year earlier.

South Korea’s whiskey imports have been rising rapidly in recent quarters as more people drink at home amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In particular, whiskey has gained great popularity among young Koreans who prefer to consume mid- to-low-priced whiskey mixed with soda water and other drinks, according to industry sources.

Market watchers forecast South Korea’s whiskey imports to trend higher for the time being, given the liquor’s growing popularity among young local drinkers.

20230424-152404

