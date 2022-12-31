An IPS officer of 1988 batch, Sujoy Lal Thaosen on Saturday took additional charge as the Director General of Border Security Force.

According to officials, Thaosen, who is also the Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), took over additional charge as BSF DG from Pankaj Kumar Singh, who retired on Saturday.

Thaosen had served in various capacities in Madhya Pradesh Police and was deployed in United Nation’s Mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina in 1999-2000. He has also served as DIG and IG in the Special Protection Group (SPG) from 2004 to 2013.

Earlier, he had a stint in BSF as Additional DG (ANO) and SDG (Logistics) from February 2020 to May 2022 and on promotion to the rank of Director General, he served as DG SSB and DG ITBP (Additional Charge) before taking over as CRPF DG on October 3.

Thaosen is a recipient of Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2005, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2012, Special Duty Medal and Ati Utkrisht Seva Padak in 2021.

20221231-203402