SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

SA spinner Keshav Maharaj named ICC Men’s Player of the Month for April

NewsWire
0
0

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj was on Monday rewarded for his excellent recent form by being named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for April 2022.

Maharaj was at his brilliant best during the Proteas’ recent two-match Test series against Bangladesh as he beat fellow South African Simon Harmer and Oman opener Jatinder Singh for the monthly award.

It was a well-deserved award for Maharaj, who contributed 16 wickets for South Africa during the Test series and claimed the Player-of-the-Series award in the process.

His exploits weren’t just with the ball either, with Maharaj scoring a belligerent 84 with the bat during the second Test in Port Elizabeth as South Africa wrapped up a 2-0 series triumph on home soil.

“A simply outstanding few weeks showcasing true grit and determination,” former South Africa batter and current voting panel member JP Duminy said of the 32-year-old Maharaj.

“Exceptional to see him work in tandem with Simon Harmer in exploiting the skills that we’ve always known to be there.”

Fellow voting panel member Lisa Sthalekar echoed Duminy’s sentiments, with the Australian legend making note of Maharaj’s valuable late runs with the bat.

“He was a key member to the success of the series for South Africa,” ICC Hall of Famer Sthalekar said. “The amount of wickets at crucial times was exceptional and late runs was one of the main reasons for their success.”

20220509-140407

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PBKS sensation Jitesh Sharma narrates his struggles when he was down...

    Rampaul bowls Trinidad & Tobago into Super50 Cup final

    Ex-players want more cricketing action in Pakistan after success of series...

    CSK celebrate IPL 2021 victory with Tamil Nadu CM Stalin