SA vs NZ: Anderson to join elite list in Centurion Test

Centurion, Dec 25 (IANS) England’s leading pacer James Anderson will make his 150th Test appearance when he makes a return from injury during the first Test against South Africa beginning Thursday at the SuperSport Park.

Anderson will be the ninth cricketer to reach the 150-Test milestone — joining the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Steve Waugh and Jacques Kallis. The right-handed bowler last played in the first Ashes Test when he had to leave the field after bowling just four overs. After that, he also missed two-Test series against New Zealand.

The 37-year-old had arrived in South Africa ahead of the majority of the England squad to attend a fast bowlers’ camp, underlining his desire to get back into the team.

“It feels like a long time since I’ve played a competitive game so to get some overs … was very pleasing,” he was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“There was a bit of rust but that’s to be expected having not played for four or five months. I’m just happy to be back out there.”

Anderson, who made his Test debut at the age of 20, had last month said he wanted to continue through to the next Ashes series, which will start at the end of 2021 in Australia.

“I still want to do it, that’s part of the reason I worked so hard to get back,” he said.

“It’s something I love and I still feel I’ve got something to offer, so that hunger and desire to get back is still very much there.”

Anderson is the leading wicket-taker for England in Test cricket with 575 wickets.

Former captain Alastair Cook holds the distinction of being the most capped Test player for England. Cook played 161 Tests in which he scored 12,472 runs including 33 centuries.

–IANS

aak/kr