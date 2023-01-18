SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

SA20: Aaron Phangiso was brilliant, says Abhinav Mukund

Joburg Super Kings registered their second win in SA20 as they defeated Pretoria Capitals by six runs.

Batting first, Leus du Plooy’s quickfire 75 took Super Kings to 168. Aaron Phangiso took over the proceedings for JSK in the second innings taking 4 for 32. James Neesham hit three back-to-back sixes in Phangiso’s over but the South African had the last laugh as he took Neesham’s wicket in the same over.

Former India opener and Viacom18 Sports expert Abhinav Mukund was impressed with Phangiso.

Speaking on Match Centre Live, Mukund said, “A huge movement in the game was caused by this man, Aaron Phangiso. I thought he was brilliant. He plays for the Highveld Lions in Joburg and hence played on this pitch for a very long time and he showed that. Inspite of Jimmy Neesham hitting him for three sixes, he came back and got his wicket.”

Mukund also referred to the match as one of the best contests of the tournament. “There were moments in the match when Pretoria Capitals were smashing the ball to all parts of the ground. Then, there was chaos, there was a run out and good catches. We had everything in this game, there was also an appeal for obstruction of field.”

