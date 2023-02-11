The SA20 final between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, scheduled for Saturday at the Wanderers Stadium, has been postponed to the reserve day, February 12, due to a waterlogged field and inclement weather, here.

As per organisers, the ground preparation for the summit clash has been compromised and the match will now start at 13:30 hrs local on Sunday, the reserve day.

“The ground preparation for the match has been compromised, with the pitch remaining under covers for three days and over 200ml of rain falling since Wednesday this week. The SA Weather Service has predicted more showers for the remainder of Saturday, with a clearer outlook predicted for Sunday,” the organisers said in a statement.

Meanwhile, SA20 League Commissioner, Graeme Smith said that postponing the match was the best decision.

“We’ve engaged the match officials, teams, groundsman, stakeholders and the SA Weather Service, and postponing the match is the best decision to allow for the possibility of a full match in drier conditions. We want to give the teams and spectators a memorable final,” said Smith.

