In an exciting move, the six SA20 franchise teams will have the opportunity to sign a wild card player to their squads ahead of the inaugural season starting from January 10, said the tournament in an official statement.

Under this, teams may sign a South African or an overseas player who was not registered in the auction and will have time until December 30 to make their selections.

Players will come in at a minimum base fee of R175,000, with franchises using their discretion to select the calibre of players to bolster their squads, which will move from playing personnel of 17 to 18.

“The wild card offers our teams an opportunity to add another world-class player to their squad,” said Graeme Smith, former South Africa captain and League Commissioner, SA20.

Each squad will be allowed to have a maximum of eight overseas players, and the maximum of four on-field overseas players at any time during the match remains unchanged. The Franchise’s salary cap following the auction will remain outside of the wild card player’s fee.

“The cricket community showed a lot of interest in our League for the auction, I have no doubt we will be seeing six brilliant cricketers joining the SA20,” added Smith.

The inaugural edition of SA20 will run from January 10 to February 11 in 2023, with a small break between January 25 and February 1 as South Africa would host England for three ODI World Cup Super League matches.

All six teams, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Pretoria Capitals, Paarl Royals, MI Cape Town, Johannesburg Super Ki’gs and Durban’s Super Giants, are owned by companies having IPL franchises.

MI Cape Town and neighbours Paarl Royals kickstart the tournament at Newlands, followed by Durban’s Super Giants hosting the Jo’burg Super Kings at Kingsmead on January 11, before Pretoria Capitals travel to Gqeberha on January 12 to face the Sunrisers Eastern Cape at St George’s Park.

All 33 SA20 matches will be broadcast exclusively live on SuperSport in Sub-Saharan Africa and Viacom18 Sports. SA20 will be in a dir’ct clash with UAE’s ILT20, also scheduled to begin in January next year. Both leagues will be operating at the time when Australia’s Big Bash League (B’L) and Bangladesh’s Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will be on.

SA20 will be the third time South Africa would be attempting to launch a franchise T20 league in the country. In its previous attempts, the attempt to start Global League T20 failed to happen in 2017.

Its replacement, the Mzansi Super League was held in ‘018 and 2019 but didn’t get the big broadcast rights, with the free-to-air South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) getting broadcast rights for a much smalle’ sum. The league hasn’t been played since 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will now make way for the SA20.

