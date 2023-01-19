SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

SA20: Joburg Super Kings’ Aaron Phangiso reported for suspect bowling action

South Africa and Joburg Super Kings’ left-arm spinner Aaron Phangiso has been reported for a suspect bowling action in the ongoing SA20.

The match officials reported Phangiso during Super Kings’ match against Pretoria Capitals on Tuesday. As per the tournament’s ‘Suspected Illegal Bowling Action’ guideline, the issue will be handed over to the independent Bowling Action Panel for adjudication.

The panel consists of match referee representative Gerrie Pienaar, former South Africa seamer Vernon Philander, and Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) High Performance Manager Vincent Barnes.

The panel has seven days to review the video footage available from the concerned game, before arriving at the conclusion. However, Phangiso can continue to bowl for Super Kings in the intervening period.

Playing against Capitals in Johannesburg, Phangiso picked up a match-winning 4 for 32, as Super Kings won a tight game by six runs and secured two points. All four of his wickets came in a period of collapse for Capitals, who lost 4 for 57 in just more than seven overs after an attacking start to their chase of 169.

The two teams met again the day after and this time only for Capitals to chase down 123 with six wickets and seven overs remaining. Batting at No. 10, Phangiso struck a useful cameo of 19 from 10 balls in the match, but went wicketless with the ball.

The 38-year old Phangiso has played 21 ODIs and 16 T20Is for South Africa.

