Aiden Markram played the captain’s role to perfection as his all-round contribution helped Sunrisers Eastern Cape beat MI Cape Town by four wickets for their first win of SA20.

South African Sisanda Magala was the most impressive of the Eastern Cape bowlers and returned with figures of 2 for 22 in 4 overs. Apart from making a match-winning half century, skipper Markram also picked up two key wickets including the very dangerous Dewald Brevis.

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape bowlers had a very poor outing before this match and Viacom18 Sports expert Venkatapathy Raju felt that they had not been up to the mark. Speaking on Match Centre Live, Raju said, “Sunrisers’ bowling has been disappointing this season. But we know this is the first season and it takes time to settle. At the same time, points are also important.”

Raju, however, praised the performance of Magala. “Magala has been the most impressive bowler. Every match, he has been improving. He takes wickets at a good economy rate,” said Raju.

