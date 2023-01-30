MI Cape Town have signed Australian cricketer Tim David for the rest of the 2023 season of the SA20, South Africa’s franchise-basked domestic T20 tournament, replacing England allrounder Liam Livingstone in the squad.

“It is Tim Time. Welcome to the #MICapeTown family @timdavid8,” MI Cape Town said in a tweet on Monday.

The 26-year-old Tim who plays for Mumbai Indians has joined the squad, as SA20 resumes on February 2 after a week-long break.

Tim David is one of the most versatile T20 players in global cricket, a power-hitter and has been a consistent performer across T20 leagues, MI Cape Town informed in a release.

David is a substitute signing for the injured Livingstone.

“I am so excited to be here with MI Cape Town and join up with the MI family. Look forward to meeting all my new teammates, some familiar faces with the coaches and current teammates from Mumbai Indians. Can’t wait to start and looking forward,” Tim David was quoted by the team on Monday.

David, who has represented Singapore in 14 T20Is, scoring 558 runs at an average of 46.5 before switching alliances to Australia and was named in their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup. He made his T20I debut for Australia against India on September 20, 2022.

David is very experienced in T20 cricket and has played in Big Bash League, Pakistan Super League, T20 Blast and The Hundred in England. In August 2021, David was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore and in February 2022 was selected by Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 auction.

Right now, the SA20 is in the middle of a week-long break. MI Cape Town are currently ranked fifth on the points table in the six-team league, with three wins and four losses.

