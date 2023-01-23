Paarl Royals captain David Miller came to the rescue as he helped his side defeat Pretoria Capitals by six wickets in their SA20 clash at Boland Park.

Miller belted an undefeated 28 runs to keep the Royals playoff qualification hopes alive.

The Capitals came into the match as favourites after the Centurion-based side sat at the top of the table following their victory over Durban’s Super Giants on Friday.

The visitors’ captain Wayne Parnell won the toss and decided to bat first in the final game in Paarl.

Capitals’ batters Kusal Mendis and Theunis de Bruyn scored 37 and 53 respectively as they helped the visitors post 158/6.

Proteas seamer Lungi Ngidi continued his good form with 1/19 from his allotted four overs, while Ferisco Adams claimed 2/38.

The chase started well for the home side, even though they lost both Jason Roy (21) and Wihan Lubbe (29) early, but that did not stop the Royals moving train.

Jos Buttler (37) and Dane Villas (24) then attempted to drive to the Cape Winelands train through the last stop.

Miller was next and he put up a brave fight in helping his side towards achieving the winning goal.

JP Duminy’s Royals charges now move up to third position with 13 points on the standings, while the Capitals remain in first place.

