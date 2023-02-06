SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

SA20: Paarl Royals announce signing of Paul Stirling as replacement for injured Obed McCoy

Paarl Royals on Monday announced the signing of Irish batter Paul Stirling as a replacement player for the injured Obed McCoy, who had to withdraw from the ongoing SA20 season.

The 32-year-old, Stirling has joined his Royals teammates for the remainder of SA20, and will be available for selection for the team’s last league match against Pretoria Capitals on February 7.

Stirling, who has also represented domestic side Paarl Rocks, has a wealth of T20 experience around the globe through his stints in various leagues.

At the international level, the right hander has notched up 3,181 runs in 121 T20I matches at a strike rate of 134.78, while in T20s, he has scored over 7800 runs in 319 matches, striking at 141.86. The top order batter is also effective with his part time off breaks.

Paarl Royals welcomes him to the Royals Family for the remainder of the SA20.

