SA20: Paarl Royals were just feeding Klaasen, says Abhinav Mukund

Two quickfire half centuries from Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen helped Durban’s Super Giants register a comfortable 27-run win over the Paarl Royals.

The Super Giants batters took the attack to the opposition, especially Klaasen, who went on to score the quickest fifty of the tournament (19 balls) that was laced with six sixes.

Speaking on Klaasen’s performance, former India opener Abhinav Mukund felt the Paarl Royals’ bowlers were not innovative.

“You look at their length, line that they bowled to someone like Klaasen. They know what he can do, they were just feeding him and a batsman of his stature, if he gets the balls in his zone then this is what he is going to do.

“That is the reason why everybody believes that this can guy just take the game away and that’s what he did. There was no innovation from the bowling side that’s what disappointed me,” Mukund was quoted as saying by Viacom18 Sports.

Mukund also praised the way Klaasen played spin. “I thought 200 was given. He came in, got 26 runs over in the final one and all top shots. He is a very good player of spin, everyone knows that but to come in and take four sixes in the final over. It was phenomenal hitting and that’s why he is getting paid big bucks in the Indian league,” said Mukund.

20230116-125605

