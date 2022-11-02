SA20, the new Twenty20 league in South Africa to be launched in January next year, on Wednesday announced a ten-year partnership with Viacom18 Sports to broadcast all the matches in India.

The inaugural edition of the SA20 will begin on January 10 next year, with the six teams contesting 33 matches live across six premier venues.

The six teams of SA20 — Joburg Super Kings, Pretoria Capitals, Durban’s Super Giants, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Paarl Royals and MI Cape Town — are owned by groups that have teams across various global leagues including the Indian Premier League.

“Today is a ground-breaking day for South African cricket. This long-term partnership between the SA20 and Viacom18 as our official Indian broadcaster is a catalyst that supports our ambitions to build the world’s second biggest league,” said SA20 League Commissioner and former South Africa captain Graeme Smith.

“With 6 IPL owners expanding their brands in South Africa, Viacom18 are the perfect partner to take the SA20 into the homes of the passionate and cricket-loving Indian market,” he added.

The matches will be broadcast on Sports 18 television channel and digitally on Jio platforms in India.

“We continue to offer fans an immersive and engaging experience by strengthening our sports portfolio with some of the best cricket action through SA20,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj.

“T20 is the most popular cricket format with Indian fans. The history and legacy of South Africa cricket and the popularity of South African cricketers in India make it a thrilling proposition for cricket fans in India. We expect significant viewership and fan engagement as the event will be played in prime-time,” he added.

The league will see international superstars like Quinton de Kock, Faf Du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Rashid Khan, Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Maheesh Theekshana, Jason Holder in action.

The inaugural SA20 auction in September saw over 100 players signed by the six teams. Teams could sign up a maximum of ten South Africans and seven overseas cricketers in their squad.

For every match, each team will be allowed to have up to four overseas players in the XI. All teams have also opted to sign up one uncapped, young player.

20221102-213404