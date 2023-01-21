SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

SA20: Pretoria Capitals run riot in Durban to cement top spot

NewsWire
0
0

Pretoria Capitals ran riot at Kingsmead in the SA20 league as they defeated Durban’s Super Giants by eight wickets to earn a bonus point victory to cement the top spot in the standings.

Quinton de Kock won the toss for the Super Giants and chose to bat first at a humid Kingsmead, but things did not go according to the plan for the home team on Friday night.

Capitals skipper Wayne Parnell wasted no time drawing first blood with the opening ball of the innings to dismiss West Indies’ Kayle Mayers for a duck. The home side’s innings continued to collapse when Wiaan Mulder (5) and De Kock (13) followed Mayers shortly afterwards.

The tournament’s leading run-scorer Heinrich Klaasen tried valiantly to keep his team afloat with 31 off 24 balls but had no support with Player of the Match Senuran Muthusamy (3-12), Anrich Nortje (2-15) and Eathan Bosch (2-10) following their skipper Wayne Parnell’s (2-12) lead. The Super Giants folded for just 80 in 18.1 overs.

The visitors’ chase was dented by the early loss of the in-form Phil Salt off the first ball, but his fellow Englishman Will Jacks steered the Capitals ship with a rapid 56 off just 25 balls (5×4, 4×6). He was supported by Theunis de Bruyn with his undefeated 21.

20230121-142204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    We fell short by 10-15 runs, says Rohit Sharma after Sri...

    Barbados Royals confirm play-offs spot in CPL as St Lucia score...

    Looking to learn from AB, Kohli: Maxwell

    Australia-New Zealand T20 series live on FanCode in India