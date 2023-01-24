SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

SA20: Pretoria Capitals stretch their lead with convincing win over MI Cape Town

NewsWire
0
0

Pretoria Capitals put daylight between themselves and the five other SA20 teams after claiming a 52-run victory over second-placed MI Cape Town at Newlands.

After being sent in to bat, the Capitals flew out the blocks when Will Jacks (62 off 27 balls) and Kusal Mendis (29 off 19 balls) smashed their way to an 88-run partnership after seven overs.

The innings hit a speed bump when Rashid Khan (3/16) and Odean Smith (2/27) grabbed three wickets between them in 17 balls.

Theunis de Bruyn (36 off 26 balls) stabilised the innings before some lusty blows by James Neesham (22* off 18 balls) at the back end of the innings guided the Pretoria-side to 182/8.

MI Cape Town’s chase got off to a rocky start when they lost Ryan Rickelton (11 off 11 balls) and Sam Curran (22 off 18 balls) by the eighth over.

Dewald Brevis (46 off 30 balls) and Rassie van der Dussen (24 off 25 balls) got the innings back on track with a 47-run partnership but when the former fell to Anrich Nortje (3/22) the Capitals were well on top.

That dismissal proved pivotal as the MI Cape Town innings snowballed, losing their remaining seven wickets for just 29 runs.

Pretoria Capitals captain Wayne Parnell claimed figures of 3/14 as he proved how lethal he can be at the death.

20230124-105403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2021: Hope the TRP is up due to Punjab Kings,...

    T20 World Cup: ‘You’re about to see something very special’, Hayden...

    When the entire 50 overs looked like highlights of the match,...

    IPL 2021: AB de Villiers lands in UAE, to join RCB...