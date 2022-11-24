SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

SA20: Sunrisers Eastern Cape sign Jordan Hermann as their wildcard player

NewsWire
0
0

Sunrisers Eastern Cape, a franchise in the new Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) Twenty20 league (SA20), have signed Jordan Hermann as their wildcard player.

The- 21-year-old cricketer is a South African who went unsold in the SA20 auction in September.

According to a Cricbuzz report, the signing amount has not been disclosed but Hermann, a left-handed batter, had put a base price of R 175,000 for the Cape Town auction.

‘@SunrisersEC have added another youngster Jordan Hermann to join the exciting talents of @TristanStubbs18 and Marco Jansen. #SA20,’ SA20 said in a tweet on Thursday.

The signing comes a day after Mumbai Indians on-boarded Jofra Archer as their wildcard for the MI Emirates, their Cape Town-based subsidiary.

The six S20 franchises have up to December 30 to recruit their Wildcards, without impacting the permitted 2 million dollar player purse. Each team can have only one Wildcard in their mix, increasing the total permitted strength to 18 players.

20221124-232804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    U19 World Cup: Dhull, Rasheed shine as India thrash Australia, reach...

    SA v IND: He has achieved a lot in his ten-year...

    Kamlesh Jain likely to be new head physio of India cricket...

    Paine could be a distraction if he is in the Playing...