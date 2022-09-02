South Africas white-ball skipper Temba Bavuma believes the upcoming SA20 league will provide a platform for the countrys players to share knowledge and skills with some of the best coaches and players in the world.

The SA20 league has attracted big-ticket names like Stephen Fleming, Lance Klusener, Jos Buttler, Maheesh Theekshana, Faf du Plessis, and Liam Livingstone to its roster, with more coaches and players to be unveiled at the auction taking place on September 19. All six teams in the league have been purchased by owners of IPL teams.

“I’m excited for the upcoming SA20. It is going to be a massive opportunity for our local players to rub shoulders with the best T20 players around the world and to share knowledge with those players. The knock-on effects could also mean opportunities for players to be involved in IPL-owned teams and seeing more of our young talent within those IPL Leagues,” said Bavuma.

Bavuma sees SA20 as a chance to get more youngsters involved in the game skill as well as temperament-wise. “For the young players, the SA20 will become a platform for them to develop their skills. We can see what the IPL has done for Indian cricket and their young guys, they come in and play with confidence and no fear. We expect to see that in five to 10 years in our local g’me. It’s an opportunity to make a name for ourselves in T20 cricket and show people what we (South Africa) can do.”

Sou’h Africa’s players will be up for a life-changing opportunity at the auction taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, as the six franchises bring out their $ 2 million dollar purses to finalise their 17-member squads.

“The auction will be massive. As players, we will get to know where we will be playing our cricket. I live in Joburg so it would be nice to play here at home, ha only’kidding. I’m not ruling out any of the teams, I will play for any team. A young player could be bought for a big price so that could be life-changing too,” observed Bavuma.

Bavuma, also the vice-captain in Test cricket, has recovered from the elbow injury which kept him out of the ongoing all-format series against England. He is looking forward to getting the match ready ahe’d of the Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November and the upcoming home summer of cricket by admitting to evolving his ’20 game.

“I’m quite happy with where I am from a recovery point of view. It has been a frustrating time, but I am where I am now. I am looking forward to getting out and being back. My T20 game has been forced to evolve. The modern game of cricket is moving at a rapid rate and T20 cricket has influenced other formats.”

“Personally, like a lot of players, I have had to adjust my game to keep up with the times. It has been exciting, always having a challenge and adapting your game to meet that challenge. The SA20 will be another opportunity to challenge myself and to add more to my game which will make me more effective.”

SA20 will be in a di’ect clash with UAE’s ILT20, also scheduled to begin from January next year. Both leagues will be operating during the ‘ime when Australia’s Big Bash League (‘BL) and Bangladesh’s Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will be on.

SA20 will be the third time South Africa would be attempting to launch a franchise T20 league in the country. In its previous attempts, the attempt to start Global League T20 failed to happen in 2017.

Its replacement, the Mzansi Super League was held in’2018 and 2019 but didn’t get the big broadcast rights, with the free-to-air South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) getting broadcast rights for a much small’r sum. The league hasn’t been played since 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will now make way for the SA20.

Pre-signed players

Johannesburg Super Kings: Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana, Romario Shepherd, Faf Du Plessis and Gerald Coetzee

MI Cape Town: Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada and Dewald Brevis

Durban’s Super Giants: Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Reece Topley, Quinton De Kock and Prenelan Subrayen

Paarl Royals: Jos Buttler, Obed McCoy, David Miller and Corbin Bosch

Pretoria Capitals: Anrich Nortje and Migael Pretorius

SunRisers Eastern Cape: Aiden Markram and Ottneil Baartman

