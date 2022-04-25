ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Saanand Verma dons khaki for his next project

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Saanand Verma, who was recently seen in ‘Apharan 2’ and got many accolades for that, is currently shooting for a film titled ‘Chaar Lugaai’ directed by Prakash Saini.

This will be the first time when Saanand will play the role of a police officer.

Speaking more about his role Saanand says:”I am very happy to take this up. The story of ‘Chaar Lugayi’ is very interesting and revolves around 4 women, a boy and a police inspector. There’s nothing more I can share as this will be the first time a film has been made on this subject. My role is that of Santosh Gupta who will be solving a murder mystery which also has an element of comedy. Well known character artist Bijendra Kala is playing an important role in the film.”

So what kind of preparatory work went into playing this role? “We have seen many police officers’ roles in the Hindi films and I have not followed any of them for my portrayal in ‘Chaar Lugayi’. I used to be a journalist and have interacted with many police officers when I used to cover the crime beat. So, whatever innovation I have done I tried to take those nuances from my own experience. Also the moustache which I am sporting in the film will be the real one which took one month to grow. And I feel when you have a clean shaven face you can actually try a lot of new looks along with moustaches and beards.”

“I am happy the moustache is actually giving out a new personality to the character I am playing.”

Verma also adds: “Currently we are at the last phase of our shoot, filming in the scorching heat of Mathura but having a great experience working under the guidance of Prakash Saini who has made films like ‘Chal Bhaag,’ ‘A Tale Of Rising Rani’. The visuals which we are getting from the places of Mathura are very close to me and I am sure the audience will also like to watch it on screen once the film is out.”

In the past Saanand has worked in films like ‘Mardaani’, ‘Raid’, ‘Pataakha’, ‘Chhichhore’, ‘Helmet’, ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’. Verma’s last work ‘Apharan 2’ where he played the role of Satyanarayan Dubey.

20220425-164802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Actor Dileep moves Kerala HC for anticipatory bail in fresh case

    Film from Kerala Govt’s initiative for women directors selected for BIFF

    Big B finds bit of rhyme in day’s work schedule

    Beyond the Borders, diplomatic circles mourn for ‘Nightingale of India’