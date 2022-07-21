Mumbai, July 21 ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain’ actor Saanand Verma is shooting in London for his upcoming film, ‘Superwoman’ starring Tigmanshu Dhulia, Poonam Dhillon and Meera Chopra (who is Priyanka Chopra’s cousin). He says he learnt acting techniques from Tigmanshu.

“It is a very interesting film. I can’t tell much about it right now, all I can say is that it is a story related to sexual orientation which has never been made till date. The topic is unusual and unique. It is very well shot by Zaigham Imam. He had won the Best Director award for ‘Nakkash’ at the India International Film Festival of Boston.”

“My experience shooting with Tigmanshu is amazing. I consider him a great director as well as a great actor. With ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, he proved how brilliant an actor he is,” he adds.

Talking about how much he learnt from his association with Tigmanshu, he adds: “I got to learn his directing techniques during our collaboration. Also as an actor, I learnt a lot of things. It’s a great pleasure to work with him and I’m really happy about this experience because he is one of my favourite directors.”

“His films, ‘Paan Singh Tomar’, ‘Saaheb Biwi aur Gangster’, ‘Haasil’ are cult films. He has directed these films and I consider myself lucky to be able to work with Tigmanshu in ‘Superwoman’. I hope the audience will like this film,” he says, adding that once he wraps up this film, he will move to the next, which will also be shot in London.

