The first official trailer of ‘Saas Bahu Aur Achaar Pvt Ltd’ is out and the trailer provides a sneak peek into the life of the movie’s protagonist, Suman, who as the title suggests, is trying to establish her ‘achaar’ (pickle) business.

The movie features Amruta Subhash and Anoop Sonii. The movie is going for a direct to digital release and will stream on ZEE5 from July 8 onwards.

Amruta Subhash is playing the female lead, Suman, in the movie. The trailer of the movie opens with a palm reader telling a woman that she does not seem to have the “Shani Rekha” (Saturn line) in her palm. That’s when the camera pans from the palm to Suman’s face.

Suman is a middle-aged woman who is visiting the palmist with her mother-in-law. Then the trailer shows the various challenges in Suman’s life. She is the ultimate housewife, “trained” to “serve” the man who take charge of everything else. But she ends up with a violent husband who is also having an affair and one who keeps gaslighting her for her inability to earn money.

Suman who takes up the challenge is then shown struggling to make a business out of selling home-made pickles (achaars).

Suman’s own daughter tells her she should give up but Suman finds the best champion in her mother-in-law, Actor Yamini Das is playing the role of the enthusiastic supporter of her daughter-in-law.

At the end of the trailer, Suman is seen telling the palm reader, “Everyone has a pre-written destiny, shall we stop trying and making efforts? Mere Mahadev yea toh mere liye raasta badal denge, yea fir manzil badal denge (My God, Shiva, will either change my path for me or my destination).”

Watch the trailer here:

Sharing this trailer, actor Amruta took to Instagram and wrote, “Suman aur unki saas ki world famous Daryanganj ka achaar @ZEE5 par pohoch chuka hai…ab bas aapke chakhne ki deri hai #SaasBahuAchaarPvtLtd premieres on 8th Jul.”

The movie has been directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and the movie is being presented by TVF, who are the makers of the popular web series, ‘Panchayat’ on Amazon Prime Video. Since it’s trailer release, ‘Saas Bahu Aur Achar Pvt Ltd’ has raked in 1.8 million views of the trailer on YouTube.