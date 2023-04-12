The upcoming streaming series, ‘Saas Bahu aur Flamingo’, the teaser of which was unveiled on Wednesday, will present the dynamics of saas-bahu relationship in a new way with four women running a business empire and owning the power game.

The series boasts of a stellar female cast including Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, and Isha Talwar along with a talented ensemble comprising of Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra.

Actress Dimple Kapadia said in a statement: “‘Saas Bahu aur Flamingo’ is difficult for me to explain as a journey because it’s not like anything I have seen or done before. When tragedy strikes and the world turns its back on her, Savitri doesn’t curl up and die, but rises from the ashes and creates her own destiny. This is what I love about her character. She owns her alternate sense of morality. Trust is the only currency she deals in. Savitri is the most bad-ass saas you’ve ever seen and is very compelling to watch.”

The actress further mentioned: “She has many enigmatic faces. Brutal and vulnerable, she is a master in manipulation, playing a very high stakes game that seesaws between life and death. Her band of women are fierce and ruthless as they navigate through the toughest of situations and build the biggest empire from nothing. In the dark and crazy world of Savitri, we see empowered women who are willing to die, but not change the life they have subscribed to.”

The series, helmed by director and creator Homi Adajania, revolves around four inimitable women, the matriarch Savitri, her daughters-in-law, Bijli and Kajal, and her daughter Shanta who live in Hastipur – a forgotten village in the north-west. Savitri runs a company named Rani Cooperative, trading in products ranging from jari-booti balms to textiles. But it turns out that their cottage business is just a front for the biggest drug cartel being run in South Asia.

Actress Radhika Madan said: “With ‘Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo’, we see a progressive shift in the dynamics of a mother-daughter relationship. My character of Savitri’s daughter is one – that you wouldn’t want on your bad side, but surely want on your side. I have worked with Homi Adajania before and I love the way he shapes the narrative with his edgy perspective. His vision of ‘Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo’ and character dynamics in it really struck a chord with me.”

Homi Adajania said: “With ‘Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo’, I wanted to create a chaotic world dominated by indomitable women and break the stereotypes, speaking of which, the biggest one that we have broken is the saas-bahu cliche. I needed powerful actors and Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar are exactly that. They have owned their characters and breathed life into them making them so unique.”

“As dysfunctional as they are as a family, when they are threatened, they unify as a fearsome force to reckon with. And believe me when that happens, you don’t want to be in their way,” he added.

