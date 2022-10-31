BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

SaaS firm Icertis raises $150 mn to boost contract lifecycle management biz

NewsWire
0
0

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company Icertis on Monday said it has secured $150 million in funding comprised of a revolving credit facility and convertible financing from Silicon Valley Bank.

Icertis said that the funds will enable it to further extend the company’s leadership position in the Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) category by accelerating the application of transformational technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and Blockchain to deliver material, unique, and consequential value to customers.

“We continue to see strong momentum with our clear value proposition as we help customers become more agile, drive efficiencies, and respond to market challenges like inflation, sanctions, economic slowdown, and supply chain disruptions,” said Rajat Bahri, CFO of Icertis.

“This new funding from Silicon Valley Bank is a major vote of confidence in our growth trajectory, enhancing our already strong capital position, and enabling us to lean in to capture market share and build towards the next exciting chapter in our company’s journey,” he said in a statement.

The Icertis Contract Intelligence platform helps companies structure critical commercial, legal, and operational data within contracts and connect that data to surrounding procurement, ERP, HCM, and CRM systems.

According to MGI Research, the category total addressable market for CLM will increase to $30 billion in the next five years.

“Understanding and harnessing the underlying data can drive material business impact to a wide range of enterprises. We’re proud to support the Icertis team as they build an enduring and industry leading enterprise software company,” said Bob Blee, Head of US Technology Corporate Banking at Silicon Valley Bank.

Icertis handles more than 10 million contracts worth more than $1 trillion in over 40 languages and more than 90 countries.

20221031-190005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hero MotoCorp’s standalone Q3FY22 net profit down 36.71%

    Dell Technologies unveils new solutions to unlock data at edge

    RBI releases discussion paper on charges in payment systems

    Govt may extend demand Fame II incentive scheme for purchase of...