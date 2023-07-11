INDIA

SaaS platform Dukaan hires AI chatbot, fires 90% of support staff

NewsWire
0
0

Homegrown SaaS platform for online stores, Dukaan, has laid off 90 per cent of support staff after introducing an AI chatbot for customer support.

Dukaan Founder and CEO Suumit Shah said that given the state of economy, startups are prioritising “profitability” over striving to become “unicorns,” and so are we.

“We had to lay off 90 per cent of our support team because of this AI chatbot. Tough? Yes. Necessary? Absolutely,” he posted on Twitter.

The results, according to him, was that time to first response went from 1.44 minutes to instant, resolution time went from 2.12 hours to 3.12 minutes and customer support costs were reduced by 85 per cent.

“It’s less magical, sure, but at least it pays the bills! Customer Support had been a struggle for us for a long time and fixing it felt like an opportunity to me,” said Shah.

The chatbot, called Lina, marked over 1,400 support tickets as resolved, but that was only the beginning of Dukaan’s AI revolution, according to Shah.

“Imagine having your own AI assistant, who knows your business inside out & can answer customer queries instantly, 24/7. And not just generic queries but queries that are user/account specific,” the Dukaan CEO said.

He also said that they are hiring for multiple roles at Dukaan.

“If you’re passionate about AI, e-commerce, product design and want to be part of the team, you know how to reach out to us,” he posted.

2023071137289

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Morbi bridge collapse toll rises to 42, Guj govt announces compensation...

    From sedentary lifestyle to bad genes: Drivers of heart disease

    Andhra Police officer dies by suicide

    Maldives foreign minister to arrive on 2-day visit tomorrow