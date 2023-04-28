BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

SaaS platform Kapture CX announces to double headcount, expand customer base

NewsWire
0
0

SaaS-based customer experience platform Kapture on Friday announced hiring plans across multiple positions and departments with a core focus on the South-East Asia (SEA), the Middle East, the US and India.

Presently, the company has a workforce of more than 200 employees and plans to double the headcount in the next 12-18 months.

Kapture CX said it recorded remarkable growth at 100 per cent YoY which has played an instrumental role in driving revenue.

“We expect to grow at a similar clip going forward as well and are excited at the opportunities that we see in the future,” said Sheshgiri Kamath, Co-founder and CEO of Kapture CX.

The company is expanding into core verticals and is going deeper with customers in solving complex challenges.

“The last few years have been incredible for us and we have witnessed exponential growth across geographies. Our focus is now to evolve into a more structured organization that’s prepared for the planned growth in the coming years,” said Kamath.

Kapture CX is deployed by more than 1,000 customers across 18 countries.

Additionally, it is expanding its customer base in the SEA, Middle East and USA and also focusing on core market development activities and planned for expansion in the third/fourth quarter of FY24.

20230428-170804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mustard Oil emerges as favourite among health-conscious Indians

    Int’l Media Acquisition Corp. announces exercise, closing of over-allotment option in...

    Torrent Power to purchase 51% stake in Dadra and Nagar Haveli,...

    Apple logs $65.8 bn in iPhone revenue as China disruptions hit...