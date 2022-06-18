Cinematographer and actor Natraj Subramaniam better known as Natty has begun work on upcoming flick ‘Koor Aaivu’, which is being directed by Antony Samy of ‘Saayam’ fame.

The film, which went on floors with a grand pooja at Hotel Le Meridian in Chennai, is being bankrolled by Muruganandham of Red Green Productions.

Directors Bharathiraja, R V Udhayakumar, Perarasu, Ezhil, Mano Bala, Manoj Kumar, Saravana Subbaiah and Bose Venkat were among those who took part in the pooja.

Sources say that the story of the film is based on a real-life incident that took place in 2018 and add that the film will be a crime thriller.

“As the title suggests, the movie is based on a post-mortem. I am sure that the script will have the audience on the edge of their seats. The premise will be very interesting and there is a twist in the movie which is sure to surprise and shock the audience,” the director said.

Shooting will commence on July 13 and be wrapped in one schedule. Major portions for the movie will be shot in Karaikudi, Pudukottai and Nagercoil.

Subhapriya Malar plays the female lead. Star cast of the movie also includes Mano Bala, Ilavarasu, Bose Venkat and Ravi Mariya.

Christopher is the cinematographer of the film and music is by Naga Udhayan. Editing will be by Muthu Muniyasamy.

20220618-182203