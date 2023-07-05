Actress-turned-politician Saayoni Ghosh has informed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of her inability to appear for her second round of questioning on Wednesday in connection to the West Bengal school recruitment case.

She was supposed to be appear at the ED’s Salt Lake office office at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and her communique reached the probe agency just five minutes before the scheduled time.

In the communique, Ghosh also informed the ED that she will be able to appear for questioning any time and any day after July 11, the vote counting day of the panchayat polls which will be held on Saturday.

On June 30, the Trinamool youth wing president was questioned for 11 hours in connection to the case.

On that day, she claimed that she would appear for interrogation whenever and as many times the central agency would summon her.

“I will appear many times when I am asked to come. I have been questioned for 11 hours today. In future even if I am questioned for 24 hours I am even to face that,” she said on June 30.

Before her communique reached the ED office, Trinamool Congress spokesman Kunal Ghosh told the media early Wednesday morning that Saayoni Ghosh will not appear for questioning because of the election-related engagements in Galsi, East Burdwan district.

Saayoni Ghosh was asked by the ED to bring documents not just related to her own bank accounts and properties but also those of her family members.

Sources said that although the central agency sleuths are yet to get specific clues about her direct involvement in the case, they are investigating whether the proceeds of the alleged scam were invested in property owned by her or invested in any business run by any of our family members.

