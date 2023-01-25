ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

'Sab Farzi' perfectly captures essence of Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Farzi'

The song ‘Sab Farzi’ featuring Shahid Kapoor in a refreshing avatar from the upcoming webseries ‘Farzi’ was released on Wednesday.

The foot-tapping number was composed by the music director duo Sachin-Jigar, while the lyrics are penned by Priya Saraiya and sung by singer-actress Saba Azad.

The groovy track is captivating and beautifully carries the essence of the storyline.

Talking about the song, Sachin-Jigar said in a joint statement: “It was fun to collaborate with the talented directors Raj and DK once again. Our association has worked in the past and we are confident that we will recreate the same magic with this song, ‘Sab Farzi’ from the much-anticipated thriller ‘Farzi'”.

Sachin-Jigar and Raj and DK have worked on many projects together, such as ‘Go Goa Gone’, ‘Shor in the City’ and ‘The Family Man’.

They added: “We wanted to curate a song that would capture the series’ essence and become a foot-tapping number that would make listeners dance and groove on the beats. Priya has beautifully woven the words and Saba’s voice has brought high-voltage energy to the song. We are sure that the song will become an anthem among the listeners.”

Playback singer-actress Saba Azad, who has lent her vocals to the song, shared, “I’m so stoked for the launch of this crazy track. It’s always lovely working with Sachin Jigar. They are so supremely talented. We had a lot of fun recording this one. I hope everyone enjoys listening to it as much as we did while making ‘Sab Farzi'”.

‘Farzi’ features an ensemble cast of Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles.

Produced by Raj and DK’s D2R Films, the series will be available to stream on Prime Video from February 10.

