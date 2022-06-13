Bollywood actress Saba Azad, who portrayed the role of Parvana Irani in ‘Rocket Boys’, is set to work on her next project titled ‘Minimum’ where she will essay the role of a French girl.

The actress is currently anticipating the commencement of the film’s shoot which starts on Friday and has a lot to talk about the same.

She said, “It’s been daily classes for my next project ‘Minimum’, I really hope they pay off. The biggest perk of cinema are the new skills you get to learn along the way. The film commences shoot on the 17th of this month.””In the meantime It’s been amazing to be back on the road with my band ‘Madboy/Mink’ since the covid restrictions eased up and live performances and music festivals restarted, we’re working on a music video to be shot and released after the shoot for minimum concludes”, she added.

Saba recently grabbed headlines as she walked with her rumoured beau Hrithik Roshan at Karan Johar’s birthday bash.

20220613-185206