ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Saba Azad to start shooting for her next project ‘Minimum’ from June 17

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actress Saba Azad, who portrayed the role of Parvana Irani in ‘Rocket Boys’, is set to work on her next project titled ‘Minimum’ where she will essay the role of a French girl.

The actress is currently anticipating the commencement of the film’s shoot which starts on Friday and has a lot to talk about the same.

She said, “It’s been daily classes for my next project ‘Minimum’, I really hope they pay off. The biggest perk of cinema are the new skills you get to learn along the way. The film commences shoot on the 17th of this month.””In the meantime It’s been amazing to be back on the road with my band ‘Madboy/Mink’ since the covid restrictions eased up and live performances and music festivals restarted, we’re working on a music video to be shot and released after the shoot for minimum concludes”, she added.

Saba recently grabbed headlines as she walked with her rumoured beau Hrithik Roshan at Karan Johar’s birthday bash.

20220613-185206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Paris Jackson ‘doesn’t write happy songs’

    Just Out: ‘Pona Poyura’, third track from Vikram-starrer ‘Mahaan’

    Jimmy Sheirgill: I’m offered a lot of cop roles, I pick...

    Deepika Padukone introduces her ‘alter egos’