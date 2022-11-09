ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Saba Azad wraps up second season of ‘Rocket Boys’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Saba Azad, who won praises for her role of lawyer Parvana Irani in the first season of the streaming series ‘Rocket Boys’, has wrapped up the second season of the show, which revolves around the lives of nuclear physicists Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Dr Homi J. Bhabha.

The actress announced the wrap of the second season of the show on her Instagram on Wednesday. She shared snippets from the shoot, her prep and look from the series. She wrote in the caption: “Season wrap on the rocket ship!! Up, up and away #Rocketboys #Season2.”

Since her character is a world traveller, educated, independent woman, Saba referenced and studied the looks, postures and body language of old Hollywood stars – Marlene Dietrich, Rita Hayworth, Katherine Hepburn among others.

20221109-174002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Father-son duo Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya back with ‘Bangarraju’

    Taha Shah Badussha’s notes on his latest track ‘Ekk Vari’

    Tollywood Twitter war: Anasuya Bharadwaj warns Deverakonda’s fans

    South India’s top actor-director combos team up again