ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Saba Azad wraps up the shoot of her movie ‘Song of Paradise’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress-singer-writer Saba Azad, who is rumoured to be dating Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film ‘Song of Paradise’.

Today, taking to social media, the actress posted a picture highlighting that it is a wrap for a very special character she played. In the caption, she wrote, “And it’s a wrap on a very special film and a very special character!! #songsofparadise you have my heart – can’t wait for you guys to see what we have made!!”

‘Song of Paradise’ comes as a surprise for everyone as the film was not announced. Currently, Saba is enjoying the success of the ‘Rocket Boys’ for which she received a lot of positive response.

Meanwhile, the actress is all set to be seen in ‘Rocket Boys 2’. Apart from that, the actress is looking forward to the release of ‘Minimum’ where she will be seen slipping into the role of a French girl.

20221005-175201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rakhi Sawant urges fans to pray for her mother

    Baba Sehgal: Didn’t anticipate my version of ‘Bella Ciao’ would become...

    Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati-starrer ‘Bheemla Nayak’ gets rave reviews

    Here’s why Swastika Mukherjee wanted to do ‘Criminal Justice’