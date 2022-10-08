New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANSlife) Sabyasachi is dedicated to maintaining the best craftsmanship and historical Indian arts and crafts. The New York edit does not draw inspiration from fads, trends, or current events. It is a dedication to producing contemporary heirlooms.

“The edit shamelessly interlaces the east and west, the traditional and rebellious, the precious and profane, and the sensorial with the intellectual”, says Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

A year-round collection that may be worn by people of all ages and across all cultures. It is flexible in its appreciation of beauty, tradition, and value. Its craftsmanship is exceptional, loaded with artisanal work, and honed by India’s syncretic tradition and age-old cultural savoir faire.

House logos have been reworked into timeless garments like the Indian sari and traditional trench coats, shirts, jackets, lounge suits, and column dresses, layers of sheer tulle and chiffon over the finest velvets, silks, and cottons. Embroidered and appliqued extensively using handcraft and vintage techniques in various house styles. The Bengal Tiger symbol is disassembled using high craftsmanship and prints.

The Sabyasachi Art Foundation hand paints the tropical plants and animals of Bengal’s Sundarbans and then digitally renders them into now-classic home prints. The Calcutta to New York route is mapped in the New York edit, which celebrates the decadence of Indian craftsmanship, legacy, and the spirit of a new renaissance.

Featuring an oversized dress and a statement necklace crafted in gold with multicoloured stones and VVS-VS EF diamonds from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery.

Featuring the Classic Sabyasachi Trench embroidered with printed silk applique, silk floss yarn, metallic yarn, Lurex, acrylic and black paillettes. With statement necklaces crafted in gold with multicoloured stones and VVS-VS EF diamonds from Sabyasachi High Jewellery.

Featuring a sheer hand embroidered tulle dress with gold tinted paillettes.

An oversized tulle embroidered dress & Details from the latest collection of Sabyasachi Accessories.

Featuring the oversized sheer tulle dresss embroidered with silk floss yarn and crystals, with a printed velvet slip finished with embroidered borders and fringes. The prints are digital renderings of hand painted artwork by the Sabyasachi Art Foundation. Worn with statement necklaces from Sabyasachi High Jewellery.

Featuring the tulle column gown embroidered with hand dyed chiffon, acrylic yarn, silk floss yarn and tinted crystals and paillettes.

Featuring the embroidered tulle pussy bow top with a matching tiered tulle skirt. With statement earrings crafted in gold and VVS-VS EF diamonds from Sabyasachi High Jewellery.

Featuring the statement turquoise necklace crafted in gold with multi coloured gemstones and VVS-VS EF diamonds from Sabyasachi High Jewellery.

Featuring statement rings and earrings crafted in gold with multi coloured gemstones and VVS-VS EF diamonds from Sabyasachi High Jewellery.

Featuring a statement necklace crafted in gold with multi coloured gemstones and VVS-VS EF diamonds from Sabyasachi High Jewellery.

Featuring the latest collection from Sabyasachi Accessories.

