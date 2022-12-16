ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sachet-Parampara shoot an underwater scene for 'Malang Sajna'

Music composer duo, Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon, popular as Sachet-Parampara reveal how it was to shoot an underwater sequence for their upcoming music video ‘Malang Sajna’. The song is sung by Sachet-Parampara and they also feature in it.

Sachet said: “It was exciting to try something new that we have never done in our music videos. Even though it was quite a challenge as the weather was cold, it was still a completely new experience that I thoroughly enjoyed.”

They are known for tracks such as ‘Bekhayali’ from ‘Kabir Singh’ in 2019 which became a major hit. Their ‘Shiv Tandav Stotram’ was also liked by the music lovers along with ‘Maiyya Mainu’ from ‘Jersey’.

Parampara also shared her shooting experience: “When I first heard that we are going to be shooting a scene completely submerged in the water, I was a little nervous because it’s not easy to hold your breath, but at the same time i was really excited. I’m glad that we did it and can’t wait for the audience to see it.”

