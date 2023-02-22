ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Music composer and singer Sachet Tandon talked about his latest single ‘Biba’ featuring Giorgia Andriani and Vaarun Bhagat. The singer said that it is a perfect dance number which can make anyone shake their legs after listening to its beats.

Sachet, who along with the Parampara Tandon has composed several songs, is known for tracks like ‘Mere Baad’, ‘Bekhayali’, ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’, among others.

He said: “The zone of this song is very different and it was an amazing experience recording it. As soon as you listen to this song, it makes you want to get up and dance and I’m very sure people are going to groove on this one.”

Talking about shooting for the song, Giorgia called it challenging yet most satisfying as she enjoyed dancing to the beats of the dance number.

“I am always up for a challenge and this was one of the best with the most fulfilling output. The full-of-energy dance steps of Biba truly justifies the beats of the song and I’m already in love with it,” she said.

Sachet Tandon, Mohd Danish, Shadab Faridi and Altamash Faridi’s ‘Biba’ is produced by T-Series. Directed by Adil Shaikh, music is by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Lijo George, DJ Chetas, Farrukh Ali Khan. Starring Giorgia Andriani, Vaarun Bhagat, the song is now out on T-Series YouTube channel.

