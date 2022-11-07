Sachin and Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh starred for Patna Pirates on Monday as they picked up a big 41-32 win over Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, here on Monday.

While the in-form Pirates’ raider Sachin earned 13 points, the Iranian defender Chiyaneh earned 6 points as they helped their team pick up the win, despite a strong showing from Manjeet, who earned 10 points for the Steelers.

Sachin began the match, earning a raid point for Patna Pirates. But Manjeet equalised straightaway with a bonus point with his first raid. Minutes later, Mohit tackled Sachin to pin him down and give Haryana Steelers the lead. But the tables turned the other way round as Sunil took down Meetu with a fierce tackle and Pirates made a comeback to inch ahead.

Meetu began Haryana’s resurgence as he picked up a point on a do-or-die raid. Minutes later, Mohammad Mahalli caught hold of Sachin, and Monu Hooda grabbed Anuj Kumar with a strong back hold as the Steelers levelled the scoreline.

But Sachin earned a Super Raid to give the lead back to the Pirates and they went to halftime with a 15-10 lead.

The second half began with Patna Pirates inflicting an All-Out on Haryana Steelers as they extended their lead to 19-12, putting pressure on the opposition.

Neeraj Kumar earned back-to-back tackle points, while Sachin continued to earn raid points for his team as Pirates took complete control of the proceedings. With seven minutes, Patna inflicted the second All-Out on the opposition to extend their lead by 15 points.

But Haryana Steelers showcased they will not go down without a fight as Vinay earned a massive three-point Super Raid to begin a comeback. A couple of minutes later Manjeet earned a two-point Super Raid as the Steelers inflicted an All Out of their own to reduce the gap to six points.

Sachin brought his team back into control, earning a three-point Super Raid of his own. At the stroke of full time, Patna inflicted another All-Out as they won the match 41-32.

