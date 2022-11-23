Music composer duo Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya, popularly known as Sachin-Jigar, have collaborated with the Budapest Symphony Orchestra for the background score of ‘Bhediya’, which stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead.

In 1943, conductor Ernst von Dohnanyi founded the symphony orchestra of the Hungarian radio and television network, which evolved into the Budapest Symphony Orchestra. It has performed internationally and has been led by notable conductors in concerts and on recordings.

The composers decided to join forces with the Budapest Symphony Orchestra because the film demanded a certain scale in terms of its soundscape.

Indeed, collaboration with them was a great experience for Sachin-Jigar. Sachin said: “The canvas of such a film needs the bigness of a symphonic orchestra. The Budapest orchestra is world-renowned for this very purpose. And we didn’t want to leave any stone unturned.

“The grace of the musicians and the vision of the orchestra conductor Darryl and co-ordinator Wez has given our score the international standard we had envisaged.”

Added Jigar: “The scares and the thrills of the storytelling are sounding exciting. We have worked months together and can’t wait for the audience to get a wholesome 70mm cinema experience with ‘Bhediya’.”

Sachin-Jigar’s upcoming projects include ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ by Shashank Khaitan, an untitled film by Sujoy Ghosh, Laxman Utekar’s next family drama with Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, ‘Farzi’ by Raj and DK, a web show by Homi Adajaniya, ‘Aankh Micholi’, and the debut film of Atul Agnihotri’s daughter.

