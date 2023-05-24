ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sachin Pilgaonkar sheds light on his ‘City of Dreams’ character

Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar, who will be soon seen in the upcoming season of the OTT show ‘City of Dreams’, spilled beans on his enigmatic character in the show.

The actor has received immense positive response to his character of Jagdish Gurav in the show.

Talking about the trajectory of his character in the new season, the actor said: “In the first season, my character was introduced as a very goody-goody character and had no negative or grey shade. As the story progresses, people come to know that this person is the culprit. Suddenly, it is revealed that he is the person behind the attempted murder of Gaikwad.”

The series also stars Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Sushant Singh, Eijaz Khan and Rannvijay Singha.

He further mentioned: “In the second season, it became clear that he is not going to transform and is a survivor. He will change his stance, according to his convenience, for his survival. While he is a strong person, he is extremely unpredictable and you have no idea what he will do next.”

