INDIA

Sachin Pilot pays tribute to late father, all eyes set on Dausa event

NewsWire
0
0

Rajasthan’s former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday shared a tweet paying tributes to his late father, Rajesh Pilot on his death anniversary.

He said, “My respected father, I bow down to Shri Rajesh Pilot ji on his death anniversary. His attachment to his workplace, his affinity with the public and his dedicated working style towards public welfare are my guide. He never compromised on his principles considering public interest as paramount.

“I will always follow his thoughts and ideals,” he said.

Pilot shared this tweet amid the speculation that he may float a new party. Although veteran Congress leaders and his own supporters are denying this.

On Sunday, Pilot and his followers will pay tributes to Rajesh Pilot in Dausa and will unveil a statue.

All eyes are set on Dausa to see if the event turns out to be a show of strength or Pilot announces a new party.

20230611-102202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kovind, Shah, Rajnath remember bravehearts of 26/11 terror attacks

    PM Modi lauds Paytm, commends reach of digital payments in far-off...

    Operation to dismantle Imran Khan’s network in Pakistan steams into Punjab,...

    Venkaiah Naidu praises RS MPs for showing patience during discussion on...