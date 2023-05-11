INDIA

Sachin Pilot to get CRPF security cover for his ‘Jan Sangharsh Padyatra’

NewsWire
0
0

Rajasthan’s former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot will get CRPF security cover during his ‘Jan Sangharsh Padyatra’ being taken out from Ajmer to Jaipur May 11 to May 15.

CRPF troopers, both in uniform and in plain clothes, who will walk along with Pilot in the padyatra.

The complete schedule of Pilot’s yatra from May 11 to May 15 has been sent by the Union Home Ministry to DGP, Rajasthan and DGP, RPF. A letter has also been issued to the state’s IG, Security, the Police Commissioner Jaipur and Ajmer Police SP.

Pilot has ‘Y’ category CRPF security across the country.

The Rajasthan Police chief and all concerned top police officers have been asked to cooperate fully with the CRPF regarding the security of Pilot, who is threatened by many terrorist organisations. Therefore, for his safety, strict security arrangements should be made as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The DGP,RPF has also been asked to ensure the safety of Pilot’s train journey.

20230511-214603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India, China to hold 16th Corps Commanders talks on July 17

    BJP turning into Cong 2.0 as it keeps rolling out red...

    Migration Mess: No jobs in hand amid food crisis, MP’s Khandwa...

    IPL 2023: Let the match slip towards the end of our...