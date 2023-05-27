INDIA

Sachin Pilot urges immediate aid for rain affected people

In the wake of the deaths of 12 people in Rajasthan’s Tonk district due to thunderstorms and heavy rain, former deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has urged for immediate aid for the affected people.

Pilot, also the Congress MLA from Tonk, wrote a letter to the state Disaster Minister Govind Meghwal urging him to conduct a survey to evaluate the losses of those families who lost their kin, as well as those who were injured and disburse financial aid at the earliest.

Earlier, Tonk District Collector Chinmay Gopal had announced that the victims’ families will be given Rs 4 lakhs as compensation.

Meanwhile, Ajmer range IG said that most of the deaths on Thursday night occurred as a result of wall collapse.

“A man and his two grandchildren were killed in Tonk when one portion of their house collapsed. The deceased were identified as Ishaq (55), Ayan (4) and Ayana (5),” the IG said, adding two villagers identified as Suva lal and Bhalla Ram died also when their house collapsed.

Seven victims also included children ranging from 5 to 14 years.

The injured are getting treatment in different hospitals and community health centres in Tonk, said officials.

